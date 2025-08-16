PM Modi announces ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ defence project on I-Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a 10-year project to develop an indigenous defence shield to protect India’s vital military and civilian installations and deliver a decisive response in case of any enemy threat, a move that came amid concerns over twin security challenges from Pakistan and China.

In his Independence-Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort here, Modi also hinted at New Delhi’s resolve to reduce dependence on foreign technologies for military platforms as he called for developing jet engines within the country for India’s fighter aircraft.

Though the Prime Minister did not elaborate on the defence system named “Sudarshan Chakra”, experts said it could be on the lines of Israel’s Iron Dome all-weather air-defence system to deal with stand-off weapons and other aerial threats.

The security shield that Modi has announced will definitely comprise an anti-ballistic missile system as well as capabilities for offensive strikes, an expert said.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister, elaborating on the need for adequate security for national development, said indifference towards security is not an option.

“By 2035, all the important places of the country, which include strategic as well as civilian areas like hospitals, railways, any centre of faith will be given a complete security cover through new platforms of technology,” he said.

Modi said the “security shield” should keep expanding and every citizen of the country should feel safe.

The prime minister linked the mission to Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra, highlighting how India draws inspiration from its rich cultural and mythological heritage to guide modern defence innovations.

“Whatever technology comes to attack us, our technology should prove to be better than that, and hence, in the coming 10 years, till 2035, I want to expand this national security shield, strengthen it, modernise it and hence, take inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna,” he said.

The announcement on the new defence system came days after Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir reportedly hinted at targeting Indian assets along the border, including Reliance Industries Limited’s Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat, in case of any future military confrontation between the two countries.

Announcing the launch of “Mission Sudarshan Chakra”, Modi said it will be aimed at neutralising enemy threat and enhancing India’s offensive capabilities.

“This mission Sudarshan Chakra, a powerful weapon system, will not only neutralise the enemy’s attack but will also hit back at the enemy many times more,” he said, adding that some basic points for the mission have been decided.

“We want to take it forward with great intensity in the coming 10 years. Firstly, this entire modern system, its research, development, its manufacturing should be done in our country itself, it should be done with the talent of the youngsters of our country, it should be made by the people of our country,” he said.



