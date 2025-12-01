PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of TN bus crash victims

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident near Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu. At least 11 persons were killed on Sunday when two state-transport buses collided head-on at Vairavanpatti near Tirupattur on the Tirupattur-Pillayarpatti route, approximately 15 km away from Karaikudi. "The loss of lives due to a mishap in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," Modi said in a post on X. The prime minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000, a PMO statement said.