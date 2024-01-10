PM Modi and Czech Republic premier hold bilateral meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Czech Republic counterpart Petr Fiala on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting here on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit where both leaders reviewed relations between the two countries and held discussions.

A joint statement after the meeting said India and the Czech Republic are committed to deeper engagement within the Indo-Pacific region based on an open, free, inclusive and rules-based approach with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

PM Modi and the Czech Prime Minister reviewed bilateral relations at the meeting and held discussions covering various sectors, including new and emerging technologies, automobiles, climate change, and defence, officials said.

Both countries have decided to elevate India-Czechia relations in innovative sectors to the strategic partnership on innovation.

Earlier in the day, the Czech Republic’s Prime Minister participated in the opening ceremony of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.