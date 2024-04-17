PM Modi and CM Vijayan one and the same: Cong

Kannur: The political ripples created by the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are yet to die down in Kerala, with the Congress on Wednesday alleging that the BJP leader and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were trying to convince people that they were not similar.



But the people of the state are well aware that they are one and the same, the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, told reporters here in Panur near Kannur.

Hitting hard at CM Vijayan, the leader said that for the past one month, he had been constantly criticising the Congress and senior leader Rahul Gandhi without uttering a word against Modi.

Satheesan alleged that the CM was humble and careful even while replying to Modi’s allegations against the state government during his recent election rallies in Kerala.

“Both the PM and the CM are now speaking to convince the people that they are not the same. But the people of the state know very well that they are one and the same,” he said.

Vijayan is trying to please the BJP by making allegations against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, Satheesan alleged.

The LoP claimed that there is a wave in favour of the Congress and the UDF in the state and in favour of the INDIA bloc at the national level.