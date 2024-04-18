PM Modi, Amit Shah to tour Karnataka from April 20

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Karnataka on April 20 to address a public meeting in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapura, BJP election management committee state coordinator and state general secretary V Sunil Kumar said on Wednesday.

According to him, the public meeting in Bengaluru will take place at Palace Grounds and preparations are underway. Kumar added that the Union Minister Amit Shah will be in Karnataka on April 23 and 24 where he will take part in a series of poll campaigns.