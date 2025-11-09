MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > PM meets LK Advani to extend wishes on his b’day
Nation

PM meets LK Advani to extend wishes on his b’day

BY MPOST BUREAU9 Nov 2025 12:42 AM IST
PM meets LK Advani to extend wishes on his b’day
X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister L K Advani to greet him on his birthday. The Prime Minister reached Advani’s residence here and presented him with a bouquet. “Went to Shri LK Advani Ji’s residence and greeted him on the occasion of his birthday. His service to our nation is monumental and greatly motivates us all,” PM Modi said in a post on X. Earlier in the day, Modi took to social media to describe Advani as a “statesman with a towering vision”.

MPOST BUREAU

MPOST BUREAU


Next Story
Share it
X