PM meets Belgium’s Princess Astrid, seeks to unlock ‘limitless opportunities’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Princess Astrid of Belgium and said he looks forward to “unlocking limitless opportunities” for the people of the two countries through new partnerships in areas such as trade, technology, defence and agriculture.

Astrid is leading a high-level Belgian Economic Mission to India from March 1-8, aimed at shoring up bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two nations.

“Pleased to meet HRH Princess Astrid of Belgium. Deeply appreciate her initiative to lead a 300-member Economic Mission to India,” Modi said on X.

“Look forward to unlocking limitless opportunities for our people through new partnerships in trade, technology, defence, agriculture, life sciences, innovation, skilling and academic exchanges,” the prime minister said.

He welcomed Princess Astrid to India and deeply appreciated her initiative of bringing a big delegation of over 300 members, including prominent business leaders, government officials, and representatives from various sectors, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

This is the second time Princess Astrid has spearheaded an Economic Mission to India, underscoring the significance of strong economic ties between the two nations which have been on an upward trajectory.

The discussions between PM and Princess Astrid spanned a wide array of areas, including trade, investment, technology, defence, innovation, clean energy, infrastructure, agriculture, skilling, academic exchanges, and cultural and people-to-people ties, the statement said. Both sides agreed to work closely to discover new pathways for cooperation across emerging and high-impact sectors, which would strengthen economic resilience, foster innovation-led growth, and deepen bilateral cooperation to benefit the people of both countries, it said.