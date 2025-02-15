PM: Many of world’s conflicts are an outcome of taking extreme positions

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that many of the world’s conflicts are an outcome of taking extreme positions instead of a balanced approach, asserting that Buddha’s teachings of following the middle path and avoiding extremes offer solution to numerous global challenges.

In a video address to the fourth edition of ‘Samvad’, a global Hindu-Buddhist initiative for conflict avoidance, organised in Thailand, Modi said the shared traditions of Asia rooted in the principles of Dhamma provide answers to the environmental crisis plaguing the world.

Hinduism, Buddhism, Shintoism, and other Asian traditions teach people to live in harmony with nature, he said, adding they do not see themselves as separate from nature but as a part of it.

According to a statement, Modi highlighted the concept of trusteeship, as advocated by Mahatma Gandhi, and emphasised that when using natural resources for progress, one must also consider our responsibility to future generations.

This approach ensures that resources are used for growth, not greed, he added.

Noting that this edition of ‘Samvad’ is hosting a religious roundtable, bringing together diverse religious leaders,

He expressed confidence that valuable insights will emerge from this platform, shaping a more harmonious world.

Praising the host country Thailand for its rich culture, history, and heritage, Modi stressed that it stands as a beautiful example of the shared philosophical and spiritual traditions of Asia.

Underlining the deep cultural ties shared by India and Thailand spanning over two thousand years, he said Ramayana and Ramakien connect the two nations and that their shared reverence for Lord Buddha unites them.

Citing Buddha, he said the principle of moderation remains relevant today, offering guidance in addressing global challenges.

He mentioned the vibrant partnership across multiple sectors between the two countries, and said India’s ‘Act East’ policy and Thailand’s ‘Act West’ policy complement each other.

He said another cause of conflict is perceiving others as fundamentally different, adding that differences lead to distance, and distance can turn into discord.

To counter this, he cited a verse from the Dhammapada, which states that everyone fears pain and death.

The prime minister noted that he hailed from Gujarat’s Vadnagar and represented Varanasi in Parliament, and said it is a beautiful coincidence that places associated with Lord Buddha have shaped his journey.