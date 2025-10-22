PM manufacturing bullish sentiment on economy, running away from bearish reality of farmers: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his colleagues are trying to manufacture a bullish sentiment on the economy, they are simply running away from the "bearish reality" facing farmers who are getting prices below MSP. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that the market prices for various crops like maize, soybean and moong are currently well below their minimum support prices (MSPs). "The PM and his colleagues are trying to manufacture a bullish sentiment on the economy. They are simply running away from the bearish reality that stares farmers across the country," he said in a post on X. Market prices for maize, soybean, moong, arhar, cotton, and bajra are well below the corresponding MSP, Ramesh said. He also shared a chart elucidating his point. "This is why farmers' organisations have been demanding a legal guarantee for MSP -- something the ousted Vice President of India had also strongly supported," Ramesh said in an apparent reference to Jagdeep Dhankhar.