‘PM maintains silence in country, says personal matter abroad’

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “covering up” businessman Gautam Adani’s alleged corruption.

In a post on X, he said the prime minister maintains silence when questions are asked in the country and terms it a personal matter when asked abroad.

“If you ask questions in the country, there is silence, If you ask abroad, it is a personal matter!

“Even in America, Modi Ji covered up Adani Ji’s corruption!” Gandhi charged in his post in Hindi.

“When filling a friend’s pocket is ‘nation building’ for Modiji, then taking bribes and looting the nation’s wealth becomes a ‘personal matter’,” he also said. Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, “Modi ji’s face turned pale on hearing Adani’s name. Then he beat around the bush and gave irrelevant knowledge and said - this is a personal matter.”

“Since when has corruption become a personal matter,” he asked in a post on X.

“In Mr. Modi likes to display his knowledge of algebraic equations acquired through his training in entire political science. First he likened Indo-Canada relations to (a+b)^2 = a^2 + b^2 + 2ab.

“Now he says in the context of India and USA that MAGA + MIGA = MEGA. Actually the only equation that counts is Modi + Adani = Modani,” Ramesh said in another post.

The Congress also took a swipe at the prime minister and said in a post on its official X handle, “In America, a journalist asked a question related to the corruption of Narendra Modi’s best friend Adani. Narendra Modi called it a personal matter and started talking about other things. His face turned pale as soon as he heard the question.”

“Investigations are going on against Adani in Sri Lanka, Kenya, Bangladesh, Australia and many other countries, people are taking to the streets and protesting.

In America, a warrant was even issued in the corruption case. There are many allegations of corruption, but for Narendra Modi this is a personal matter. Shameful,” the party said in a post in Hindi.

To a question on whether the issue relating to Adani figured in the talks, Modi at a joint media briefing with Donald Trump in Washington said: “India is a democracy and our culture is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. We consider the whole world as one family. I believe every Indian is mine.”