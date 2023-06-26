PM leaves for India after concluding historic state visits

Cairo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for India after concluding his first-ever visit to Egypt where he held talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and was conferred with the Arab country’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’.



Modi, who arrived here on Saturday after concluding a high-profile state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden, was received at the airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

“My visit to Egypt was a historic one. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations. I thank President @AlsisiOfficial, the Government and the people of Egypt for their affection,” Modi tweeted. His two-day state visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is also the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997. Modi held talks with President El-Sisi on Sunday and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries with a focus on improving trade and investments, energy ties and people-to-people connections. The two countries elevated their relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership’.

President El-Sisi conferred Modi with ‘Order of the Nile’ award — Egypt’s highest state honour. This is the 13th highest state honour conferred upon Prime Minister Modi.