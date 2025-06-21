PM lays foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 18K crore in Odisha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday unveiled the Odisha Vision 2036–2047, a roadmap aligned with two major milestones—the centenary of Odisha as India’s first linguistic state formed in 2036 and the centenary of India’s independence in 2047.

He announced the roadmap at a state-level celebration at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, marking completion of one year of the state BJP government.

The document sets out an ambitious plan for inclusive and sustainable growth, making Odisha as a $500 billion economy by 2036 and $1.5 trillion by 2047.

Modi also launched the Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana, a cultural heritage initiative aimed at transforming the birthplaces of Odisha’s legendary figures into dynamic cultural hubs.

These heritage sites will include museums, statues, libraries, and public spaces, for preserving the state’s rich legacy and boosting tourism.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for developmental projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore. These initiatives spread across vital sectors including drinking water, irrigation, agriculture, healthcare, rural infrastructure, highways and railways.

In a major push for regional connectivity, Modi flagged off new train services linking Odisha’s Boudh district to India’s national railway network for the first time. He also launched 100 electric buses under the CRUT (Capital Region Urban Transport) service, which promotes clean energy and sustainable urban transportation.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi welcomed the Prime Minister with a traditional painting and praised his leadership. “Under your guidance, India has risen to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, steadily advancing toward the $5 trillion goal. The drop in extreme poverty from 27.1% to 5.3% reflects the transformative progress under your leadership,” Majhi said.

In Bihar, Modi on Friday slammed the RJD for allegedly insulting Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and asserted that the people of Bihar would not tolerate any disrespect to the Dalit icon.

At a rally in Siwan district, which marked his fifth visit this year and second in less than a month, Modi hailed the “big role” played by Bihar in India’s emergence as the “third largest economy” of the world.

In a nearly 45-minute-long speech that followed the launch of projects worth more than Rs 5,900 crore and the flagging off of a Vande Bharat train, the Prime Minister cautioned the people against “attempts to recapture economic resources of Bihar” by the RJD-led opposition in the upcoming assembly polls.

“Ambedkar was against dynasty rule. But they (RJD and its allies) do not like it. So they have his portrait placed at their feet. On my way, I saw posters demanding an apology for this insult to Babasaheb,” said Modi.