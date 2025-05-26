PM lays foundation stone and dedicates Powergrid’s Renewable Energy Transmission projects in Gujarat

Bhuj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated one project and laid the foundation stone for two significant transmission projects of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, Government of India, worth ₹39,300 crore, marking a major milestone in India’s clean energy vision. These projects will strengthen Gujarat’s power transmission network and enable large-scale evacuation of renewable energy from Khavda Renewable Energy (RE) park. On this occasion, Sh. Manohar Lal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Power, Sh. Bhupendrabhai Patel, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Gujarat were present along with Sh. R. K. Tyagi, Chairman & Managing Director, POWERGRID & Sh. Vamsi Rama Mohan Burra, Director (Projects) POWERGRID.

Project dedicated to the Nation

Hon’ble PM dedicated the “Transmission Network Expansion in Gujarat to increase its ATC from ISTS Part-C” project implemented by POWERGRID. This project worth ₹186 crore will enhance Gujarat’s power transmission system in Banaskantha area and enable transmission of RE Power from Khavda RE park (Generating Station) to districts in Gujarat including Patan, Palampur, Mehsana and other areas to meet the load demand.

Foundation stones laid

1. “Transmission system for Evacuation of Additional 7 GW RE power from Khavda RE park under Phase-III Part B” being implemented by POWERGRID’s subsidiary, POWERGRID Vataman Transmission Limited. This project having an investment of ₹4200 crore, consists of establishment of switching station at Vataman which shall facilitate evacuation of additional 7 GW RE power from Khavda area through 765 kV high-capacity transmission corridor of 400 km from Khavda Pooling station - Halvad - Vataman to Navasari (New).

2. “Transmission system for evacuation of power from Potential Renewable Energy Zone in Khavda area of Gujarat under Phase-V (8 GW): Part A” being implemented by POWERGRID’s subsidiary - POWERGRID West Central Transmission Limited.This project with an investment of Rs. 35,000 crore is part of Transmission scheme for evacuation of power from Potential Renewable Energy Zone (8 GW) in Khavda area of Gujarat and includes establishment of HVDC transmission line of about 1200 km between Khavda in Gujarat to Nagpur in Maharashtra. Through this HVDC system, 6 GW of RE power shall be evacuated. Itwill play a vital role in connecting Gujarat’s transmission corridor to the national grid.

These inter-state transmission lines willtransmit green energy across India and shall be a significant step towards achieving India's 500 GW non-fossil fuel target by 2030, accelerating the country’s green energy transition.

As on 30th April 2025, POWERGRID has commissioned and is operating 283 Sub-stations and 1,80,239 ckm transmission lines and 5,64,961 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of the latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has consistently maintained over 99.85% transmission system availability.