PM lays foundation of AIIMS in Rewari, inaugurates development projects

Rewari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here and said healthcare is an intrinsic part of the country’s development agenda.



He also dedicated to the nation or laid the foundation of multiple development projects related to urban transport, healthcare, rail and tourism worth nearly Rs 9,770 crore.

Modi visited the exhibitions put up at the venue.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh, Haryana BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini and senior party leader Biplab Kumar Deb were among those present. To be built at a cost of about Rs 1,650 crore, the AIIMS-Rewari will be developed on 203 acres of land in Majra Bhalkhi village.

It will have 720 beds, a medical college with 100 seats, a nursing college with 60 seats, an AYUSH block with 30 beds, and residential accommodation for the faculty and staff members, etc.

Apart from AIIMS-Rewari, Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 5,450 crore. The project, with a total length of 28.5 km, will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge in the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City.

Modi inaugurated a newly built Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar, Kurukshetra. This experiential museum has been built at a cost of around Rs 240 crore, spans over 17 acres, and will vividly bring the epic narrative of the Mahabharata and the teachings of the Gita to life.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone for NLC India Ltd’s 300-mw solar power project in Barsingsar, Rajasthan.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of other solar projects in the state. Addressing the event through video conferencing, Modi said that the country has started moving at a fast pace in generating solar power, and in giving an impetus to this mission, today, the foundation stone has been laid for various solar power projects in Rajasthan.