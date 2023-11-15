PM launches Rs 24K cr scheme for vulnerable tribal groups’ welfare

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday promised to work on a ‘mission mode’ to deliver justice to deprived tribals and said he will repay the debt he owed to them while launching Rs 24,000-crore project for vulnerable tribal groups on the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Apart from PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan’, Modi also launched several schemes including Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, a nationwide programme aimed at reaching out to citizens who are eligible for various central schemes but have not benefitted so far.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen four pillars women, farmers, youth and middle class and poor for the development of the nation.

‘I have come to the land of Birsa Munda to repay the debt that I owe to the deprived,’ the Prime Minister said while addressing a public rally at Khunti Football Ground in Jharkhand after paying homage to the tribal icon at his birthplace Ulihatu.

The PM reiterated, ‘True secularism comes only when all possibilities of discrimination against

any citizen of the country is eliminated,’ adding that social justice is ensured only when the benefit of all the government schemes reaches everyone in the same measure.

Jharkhand was formed on Munda’s birth anniversary in 2000. The visit holds political significance too as the BJP aims to woo tribal voters in Jharkhand ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and Assembly elections in other states having sizeable tribal population.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Union Ministers Arjun Munda and Annapurna Devi were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also underlined that a major foundation of the resolve for a developed India is ‘PM Janman’ or ‘PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan’ and noted that the budget for tribal welfare has been increased by six times.