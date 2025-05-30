PM launches Rs 1,010 cr gas proj; declares ‘Op Sindoor not over yet’

Alipurduar: During his first visit to Bengal since Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 1,010-crore City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Alipurduar and asserted that the state’s development is integral to India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

Addressing a gathering at Alipurduar Parade Ground, the Prime Minister inaugurated the City Gas Distribution Project of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, marking the commencement of piped natural gas supply to approximately 2.5 lakh people in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. He also unveiled a CNG distribution centre in Cooch Behar.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi landed at Bagdogra Airport at 10:05 am in a special aircraft. He was scheduled to travel to Sikkim by Army helicopter to participate in an event commemorating 50 years of the state’s integration with India but poor weather conditions and low visibility forced a change in plans. The Prime Minister joined the Sikkim programme virtually from the Bagdogra Air Force Base.

At around 12:10 pm, two hours ahead of schedule, he arrived in Alipurduar by helicopter. Following a brief stop at the Alipurduar Circuit House, the Prime Minister reached the event venue at 1:10 pm to launch the gas infrastructure projects.

In his address, PM Modi said: “Bengal’s contribution is vital for Vikasit Bharat (developed India.) The Central government is consistently investing in Bengal’s infrastructure. Today, with the launch of the City Gas service, about 2.5 lakh people will benefit from piped gas. This will reduce dependence on LPG cylinders, cut costs, save time and protect the environment.”

He highlighted the rapid expansion of the gas network since 2014, growing from 66 districts to over 550 and cited the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana as a catalyst in empowering rural women.

He also referred to ongoing infrastructure projects like the Durgapur Expressway, Kolkata Metro expansion and redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri station, emphasising Bengal’s role in India’s future.

Following the government event, he addressed a political rally held nearby as part of the ‘Paribartan Sankalp Yatra’ (Resolution for Change March).

Criticising the TMC-led state government, he said: “Bengal is plagued by violence, corruption, rising unemployment and neglect of the poor. Incidents in Murshidabad and Malda show the cruelty of the current regime. People are losing trust in the system and are turning to the courts for justice.”

He accused the state government of obstructing Centre’s welfare schemes, particularly those aimed at tribal communities and referenced the teacher recruitment scam as an example of systemic corruption. “Even tea garden workers are being abandoned. Why is Trinamool so cruel?” he asked.