PM launches Rs 1,010-cr city gas project in Alipurduar

Alipurduar (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a city gas distribution (CGD) project worth Rs 1,010 crore in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, asserting that the state's development is essential for India's journey towards becoming a developed nation. The project, which covers Alipurduar and neighbouring Cooch Behar districts, aims to provide piped natural gas (PNG) to more than 2.5 lakh households, as well as commercial and industrial users in the region. As part of the plan, around 19 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations will also be set up, in accordance with the minimum work programme targets.

The initiative is expected to offer a reliable, environment-friendly and cost-effective fuel supply, while also generating employment opportunities in the region. Addressing a gathering, Modi said, “Today, when India is moving towards becoming a 'Viksit Rashtra' (developed nation), Bengal's participation in this process is both expected and essential. With this intention, the central government is continuously giving new impetus to infrastructure, innovation and investment here.” He said the city gas distribution project is "not just about laying pipelines but also reflects the government’s commitment to delivering welfare schemes to people’s doorsteps". “This is not just a pipeline project. It is also an example of the government's doorstep delivery of schemes. Through this initiative, we will supply clean and more affordable energy to households via a pipeline,” the prime minister said. Describing the region’s unique geographical and cultural heritage, Modi said, “This land of Alipurduar is not only connected by borders but also by cultures. On one side is the border of Bhutan, and on the other side is the greetings of Assam. On one side, there is the beauty of Jalpaiguri, on the other side there is the pride of Cooch Behar.” The city gas distribution project highlights the Centre's commitment to strengthening the region's clean energy infrastructure, he added.