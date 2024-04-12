PM ‘jail’ remark: My statement was twisted, says Misa Bharti

Patna: Facing criticism over her alleged statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would end up “in jail” if the BJP lost power, RJD leader Misa Bharti on Friday clarified that her remarks were taken out of context. The eldest daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad asserted that her comments were focussed on the Supreme Court’s ruling on electoral bonds and the need for a thorough investigation into the matter if INDIA bloc, of which RJD is a part, assumed power. Bharti accused the media of distorting her statement, attributing it to the BJP’s agenda.

“I never said anything about the PM. The media played a distorted clip instead of telecasting my full comment. It is BJP’s agenda”, alleged Bharti.