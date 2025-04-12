PM Internship Scheme becomes a strong launchpad for careers in banking

New Delhi: Some interns who were benefitted under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme reflected on their transformative journeys, during an open house organised by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, it was announced on Saturday. The open house served as a vital touchpoint for aspirants, current interns and industry stakeholders navigating the scheme with an overwhelming presence of 557 participants, according to the ministry. Priyo Roop Guha, HR Lead (Center of Excellence) from HDFC Bank, shared how HDFC is actively partnering with the the PM Internship Scheme to shape aspiring students into job-ready professionals — grooming them with real-world exposure, guidance, and skill refinement. He also shared that over 130 interns have joined across India under the internship scheme since December, offering them frontline sales roles near home locations. Post-internship, many may be absorbed into full-time roles, making it a strong launchpad for banking careers.

During the Open House, three interns — Niraj from Uttar Pradesh, Pralay from West Bengal, and Astha from Bihar — shared their inspiring journeys under the PM Internship Scheme, each reflecting a unique path of growth and transformation. Niraj, a history graduate, spoke about his transition into the world of finance and banking. With full support from HDFC Bank, he was relocated from Delhi to a branch closer to his hometown, allowing him to learn and contribute meaningfully. From mastering core banking services to understanding financial products, his journey has been one of remarkable professional evolution. Astha, a 22-year-old small-town girl from Naugachia, Bihar, dreamed of a job after graduating in commerce, but had no skills and wasn’t allowed to leave her town. Then a friend told her about the PM Internship Scheme — and it changed her life. Placed at a nearby HDFC branch, she is now confident, disciplined, handling banking products with ease, and proudly supporting her family. “I never imagined such an opportunity would come my way,” she says, now encouraging others to apply too. Pralay, who left a fixed-salary job to join the internship, described how his background in economics found its true purpose in the banking sector. He emphasised that this learning experience has been far more valuable than a routine job. Encouraged by the constant support of his team, he is confident that the internship will pave the way for a full-time career in the industry. With applications for Round 2 of the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme’s pilot phase currently open, eligible youth are encouraged to apply before the deadline on April 22, 2025.