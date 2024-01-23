PM interacts with 19 Bal Puraskar recipients, shares views on culture

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with children who were awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar this year and shared his insights on music, culture, solar power and sports.



The award was given to 19 children — nine boys and 10 girls — from 18 states and Union Territories on Monday for exceptional bravery, artistic prowess, innovative thinking and selfless service.

During the interaction at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence, Prime Minister Modi engaged in a freewheeling conversation with the awardees and also presented souvenirs to each of them, according to an official statement.

The children shared the details of their accomplishments that led to their selection for the coveted award.

Discussions between them and the Prime Minister covered several topics, including music, culture, solar power, and sports such as badminton and chess, the statement said.

The children also seized the opportunity to pose questions to Prime Minister Modi, creating an interactive and inspiring atmosphere, it said. In response to a question, PM shared his passion for music and how it aids him in meditation.

Asked about the recently launched Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana, he recalled his initiatives to harness solar energy during his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat, elucidating the benefits that the scheme will bring to the people, the statement said.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to enlighten the young minds about ‘Parakram Diwas’ and how the government is honouring the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, it said.

‘Parakram Diwas’ marks Bose’s birth anniversary.

Each Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee receives a medal, a certificate and a citation booklet as a testament to their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.