PM: INDIA bloc wants to turn majority community into second-class citizens

Mau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said INDIA bloc parties want to turn the country’s majority community into second-class citizens and also accused them of planning to rewrite the Constitution to provide reservation on the basis of religion.



Addressing a public meeting in Ghosi here in Uttar Pradesh’s Purvanchal region, he also alleged the opposition grouping will end the reservation given to SC, ST, and OBC and give all of it to Muslims. He accused INDIA parties of making different castes fight among themselves.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, which are constituents of the INDIA bloc, Modi said they have neglected Purvanchal over the years and turned it into a “region of mafia, poverty and helplessness”.

The SP and INDIA bloc are making castes fight among themselves so that they become weak, he alleged, adding this is being done “to divert people’s attention from the real issues”.

“Today, I have come to alert the people of Purvanchal and Ghosi about the big conspiracy of the INDI alliance,” Modi said, and counted the grouping’s three “big conspiracies”.

“First, the people of INDI alliance will change the Constitution and write in it afresh that reservation should be given on the basis of religion in India. Second, these INDI people will end the reservation given to SC, ST, OBC. Third, they will give the entire reservation to Muslims on the basis of religion,” Modi said.

He said, “A third method has been created to circumvent the OBC reservation. They are declaring Muslim castes as OBC overnight. Recently, the Calcutta High Court has rejected OBC reservation for 77 Muslim castes.”

The prime minister went on add, “Today, the SP, Congress and the INDI people want to make the majority community in India second-class citizens.”

He alleged those associated with the SP kept Purvanchal backward under a conspiracy and the people of the region will continue to punish them for this.

“The families of SP and Congress had their dynastic mindset turn Purvanchal into a region of mafia, poverty and helplessness,” he said.

“The people associated with the INDI alliance who set fire to your houses, encroached on land, who emboldened rioters, who shed tears for the mafia, such people should not be allowed to set foot in Purvanchal,” Modi said.

The rally was held in support of BJP and NDA candidates from

Ghosi, Salempur and Ballia Lok Sabha seats.