PM inaugurates Meril’s advanced manufacturing facility in Gujarat’s Vapi

VAPI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated Meril’s advanced manufacturing facility under India’s production-linked incentive scheme.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the inauguration ceremony held at Meril’s headquarters here.

Meril is a leader in the manufacturing and export of medical devices. It aims to make India more prominent in medical technology while supporting the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by reducing foreign imports. The company has invested over Rs 1,400 crore in state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The company signed an MoU with the Gujarat government at the 2024 Vibrant Gujarat summit, pledging an additional Rs 910 crore to the medical devices industry. It will create 5,000 jobs while reducing imports of vital healthcare equipment.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Shah, CEO at Meril, said: “It is an honour to be identified under the PLI scheme in line with the vision of making India self-sufficient in healthcare. The new facility reflects the culture of innovation and quality undertaken by Meril, leading us to provide cutting-edge healthcare solutions globally to 150 nations. Equally committed to the education and training front, with 12 Meril Academies spread across India and other nations, we provide health professionals globally with the appropriate skill set.”

Meril’s expansion plan in the PLI scheme encompasses facilities for four of its group companies in structural heart, vascular Interventions, orthopaedics and endosurgery.

This will enhance the country’s domestic production of vital devices, strengthen India’s medtech sector.