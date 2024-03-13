PM inaugurates, lays foundation of 6K railway projects in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of nearly 6,000 small and large railway projects, amounting to over Rs 85,000 crore, via video conferencing on Tuesday.

Joining the event from the Raipur Railway Station’s Platform 1, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai participated in the programme.

During the programme, Governor Harichandan and Chief MinisterSai formally unveiled inscriptions of the railway development projects in the Raipur division.

Besides, Prime Minister Modi flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat Rail trains from the Ahmedabad Command Center.

MP Sunil Soni, Minister Tank Ram Verma, MLAs Purandar Mishra, Motilal Sahu, and Rajesh Munat along with officials of district and railway administration were also present on the occasion.

Sai, in his address, stated that today is a historic day not only for the nation but also for Chhattisgarh.