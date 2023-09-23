PM inaugurates international cricket stadium in Varanasi

Lucknow: While inaugurating an international cricket stadium in his Parlaimentary constituency of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the stadium would not only serve as a haven for sportspersons but also breathe life into the economy of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Purvanchal.



Addressing the gathering in Bhojpuri, the Prime Minister expressed his profound joy at revisiting the sacred city of Banaras. He drew a spiritual parallel, saying: “The moon and Kashi are two abodes of ‘Shiv Shakti,’ and today I congratulate you from one of these abodes of Shiv Shakti for our victory in landing on the other.”

Modi underscored the stadium’s transformative potential, particularly for the youth of Purvanchal, terming it a boon for the region. He also noted the auspiciousness of the day, coinciding with a month since India’s Chandrayaan had landed on the Shiva Shakti Point on the moon.

Ganjari, the stadium’s location, strategically connects the revered Mata Vindhyavasini Dham and the city of Kashi.

Paying homage to former Union Minister Rajnarayan, who hailed from the nearby village of Motikot, the PM highlighted the stadium’s spiritual significance, paying obeisance to Lord Mahadev. “The stadium is expected to host numerous cricket matches, providing players with a training ground for international contests,” he said. In his address, PM Modi pointed to the growing need for such sporting venues, with an increasing number of cricket matches on the horizon.

The Prime Minister asserted that the stadium would be a powerful emblem of India’s promising future.

The PM also highlighted the far-reaching impact of sports infrastructure, stating that it not only elevates the sports sector but also significantly stimulates the local economy. Anticipating a surge in events and visitors, he emphasised the subsequent benefits to various sectors. “I am envisioning a flourishing sports industry in Varanasi as a result of this monumental project,” Modi said.

In addition to the new International Cricket Stadium, a significant investment of Rs 400 crore is allocated for the reconstruction of Sigra Stadium, aiming to develop comprehensive facilities for over 50 sports. This upcoming multi-level sports complex is designed with a focus on inclusivity, catering to the needs of disabled individuals.

Moreover, he noted a substantial threefold increase in the Central Sports Budget for the year, underscoring the government’s collaborative effort with athletes and its dedication to supporting them at every stage, from school to university-level competitions.

Later in the day, the PM inaugurated 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas of the state, constructed at a cost of Rs 1,115 crore. He met with some of the students of the school studying in Varanasi’s school at Karsada at Rudraksh International Convention Centre, Sigra, where he commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for utilising funds for the welfare of construction workers and shaping the future of

underprivileged children.