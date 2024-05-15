PM: I am exposing INDI alliance’s plan to divide people on religious lines

Kalyan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was exposing the Congress and INDI alliance’s plans to divide people on the basis of religion, and to him the country’s unity was more important than his own image.



Speaking at a campaign rally at Kalyan in Maharashtra’s Thane district, he said it was his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh who had stated that the minorities have the first right over the country’s resources.

The Congress wanted to divide the country’s budget into Muslim budget and Hindu budget by allocating 15 per cent of funds for the Muslims, Modi alleged.

The INDI alliance of the opposition will implement this policy of appeasement after coming to power, he claimed.

The INDI alliance and the “Congress’ shehzade” (apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi) were doing politics over religion, and Karnataka was their laboratory, Modi said.

Muslims in Karnataka were included in the OBC quota overnight, and Congress planned to implement this in the rest of the country, the Prime Minister alleged.

“Modi is exposing the INDI alliance’s plans to divide people on the basis of religion. More than my image, the unity of the country is important to me,” he added.

For Congress, development is meant only for those who vote for it, Modi said, asking, “Should the country be run in such a manner?”

The “nakli” (fake) Shiv Sena (led by Uddhav Thackeray) should make “Congress shehzade” speak five lines in favour of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the PM said, claiming that the INDI alliance leaders had asked Rahul Gandhi

to stop mentioning Savarkar due to the fear of backlash during the elections, and hence he does not mention the late freedom fighter in his speeches now.

“(March 1993 Mumbai blasts convict) Yakub Memon’s grave is decorated and invitation for Ram Mandir is rejected. Will you punish the INDI alliance in elections? A 1993 blasts accused is also campaigning for the fake Shiv Sena. Vote for a strong and developed India and against appeasement,” Modi appealed to the people.

Shrikant Shinde, sitting Shiv Sena MP and the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is contesting from the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat where polling will be held on May 20.