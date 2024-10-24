PM holds bilateral talks with Uzbek, UAE Presidents on BRICS sidelines

Kazan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met leaders of Uzbekistan, the UAE and Egypt on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan and discussed ways to advance cooperation with their countries in a host of sectors.

Modi, who arrived in Russia’s heritage city of Kazan on Tuesday for the 16th BRICS Summit, said he had a “wonderful meeting” with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during which they “discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation between India and Uzbekistan, including trade and cultural linkages”.

“PM @narendramodi held wide-ranging talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan. They deliberated on ways to advance cooperation between both our countries in a host of sectors,” the prime minister’s office said in a post on X.

The prime minister also shared some photographs of his meeting with Mirziyoyev.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X said Modi and Mirziyoyev reviewed progress in India-Uzbekistan bilateral cooperation, including in trade, economic, health, connectivity, capacity building and digital technologies.

The two leaders agreed to work together in regional and global fora “for strengthening the voice of the global south”, it said.

“Special attention was paid to the implementation of programs and projects in the sphere of high technologies, AI, industry, energy, pharmaceuticals and transport communications. It was agreed to adopt a medium-term Program of industrial cooperation,” the press-service of the Uzbek President said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi also met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

“Glad to have met my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE,” he posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged views on various global issues, his office said.

“Both leaders reviewed and positively assessed the UAE-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and agreed to continue efforts for early restoration of peace, security and stability,” MEA said. Modi also interacted with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Kazan.

BRICS, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has now expanded with five additional members — Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.