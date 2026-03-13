PM hits out at those creating panic on LPG

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at those trying to create panic on the LPG situation in India, and said they are not only exposing themselves before the people but also hurting the country.



Addressing the NXT Summit here, Modi also said that due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, no nation has remained unaffected, but India is fully committed to addressing this challenge and is leaving no stone unturned to safeguard its energy security.

He also said that some people are trying to black-market certain products by taking advantage of the present situation, and warned that action will be taken against such unscrupulous elements.

“I request the state governments to enhance monitoring to stop black-marketers and hoarders in such times,” he said.

On the LPG issue, the prime minister said there is currently a lot of discussion surrounding LPG, with some individuals “spreading unnecessary panic”.

“I do not wish to make any political statements at this moment. Those who are causing alarm are not only exposing their own intentions to the public but also causing harm to the country,” Modi said.

The prime minister also said the government is actively working on multiple fronts, and in the past few days, he spoke with the leaders of several countries about the developments in West Asia.

“We are making continuous efforts to overcome the obstacles in the supply chain,” he said, adding, “The government will make every effort to ensure that its farmers and citizens are protected from the burden of global challenges.”

The prime minister also said that everyone has a key role to play in dealing with the present crisis arising out of the conflict in West Asia – be it political parties, media, youth, cities or villages.

He said everyone is well aware that global circumstances can change abruptly, as people have seen in recent years – be it the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and now the escalation of a major conflict closer to home.

“This war has driven the world into a significant energy crisis. In such challenging times, our response is crucial. Difficult periods serve as a test for any nation. We must address these circumstances with patience and a commitment to peace,” Modi said.

He added that despite many global crises, world leaders and experts look to India with great hope, which raises India’s responsibilities too.

“The entire world knows today that if you want to be part of the future, you must connect with and be in India,” Modi said.

The prime minister also said that there is one goal, one destination, which is a developed India, and the country is not just progressing, it is moving to the next level.

The world is passing through a difficult phase, but India is moving ahead at a fast and steady pace, he said.





