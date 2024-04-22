‘PM has called a spade a spade’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Modi has called a spade a spade and has echoed people’s sentiments, the BJP asserted on Monday after the opposition termed his remarks at a poll rally in Rajasthan as communally divisive. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the opposition is in pain as Modi has showed them the mirror about its past. “His remarks have resonated with people as for the opposition INDIA bloc those who have illegally entered the coutry are more important than citizens if they happen to be Muslims.”