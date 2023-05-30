‘PM has always put Jan Seva above everything’

Chandigarh: Listing the Centre’s achievements in the last nine years, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said the Prime Minister has worked meticulously so that India shines on the world map. He elaborated that through various programmes like ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Narendra Modi has always tried to connect to the masses rather than using it as a medium to play politics.

Haryana Chief Minister said that the nine years of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s tenure has been dedicated to ‘Jan seva’. He while rising over political ideology has always worked for the Nation, said Khattar.

He said this at a programme Maha Sampark Abhiyan held to celebrate the successful nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in Hotel Lalit here today.

“The image that India has developed globally now is also turning out to be advantageous to the countrymen. As a result of the Prime Minister’s rising stature around the world, even the presidents of big nations have started referring to Modi as the ‘Boss’,” asserted Khattar.

The Chief Minister shared that he and the Prime Minister share a close bond. They have worked together for a very long time.

“During this period, while working with the Prime Minister, I used to closely observe that for him India was always first, while for leaders of other parties, the slogan was ‘Me first’,” said Khattar.

He said that Narendra Modi is an inspirational leader who never hesitates to introduce various public-friendly experiments.

“The Prime Minister has always given consideration to the well-being of citizens, the nation’s cultural heritage, and its future. Instead of being a politician, we are proud to have a Prime Minister who is a ‘True Statesman’, who considers the future,” said Khattar.

The Chief Minister stated Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, which was launched by Prime Minister in the year 2015 highlights Prime Minister’s concern for eradicating social taboos. With the help of the society, this campaign has received tremendous success, he added.