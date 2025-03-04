PM hails ‘Vantara’, asks people to focus on kindness towards animals

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the unique wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation initiative ‘Vantara’, which he visited this week, and urged people to focus on kindness towards animals.

Modi on Sunday visited Vantara, the animal rescue, conservation and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district.

Spread over 3,000 acres, Vantara is located at Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refinery complex. It is a rescue centre dedicated to the welfare of captive elephants and wildlife, providing sanctuary, rehabilitation and medical care to animals rescued from abuse and exploitation.

Modi said in a post on X, “Inaugurated Vantara, a unique wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation initiative, which provides a safe haven for animals while promoting ecological sustainability and wildlife welfare. I commend Anant Ambani and his entire team for this very compassionate effort.”

“An effort like Vantara is truly commendable, a vibrant example of our centuries-old ethos of protecting those we share our planet with,” he said, sharing pictures from his visit.

At Vantara, Modi said he saw an elephant which was the victim of an acid attack.

“The elephant was being treated with utmost care. There were other elephants, too, which were blinded and that, too, ironically by their mahout. Another elephant was hit by a speeding truck. This underscores an important question -- how can people be so careless and cruel?” he said.