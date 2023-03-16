PM hails healthcare workers for their efforts to keep India healthy

New Delhi: On National Vaccination Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded all healthcare workers for their efforts towards keeping India healthy and reaffirmed the commitment to building a healthy country.



His remarks came after a tweet by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who said that on National Vaccination Day, the entire nation salutes the hard work of frontline healthcare workers to ensure the vaccination of every child.

Tagging his tweet, Modi said, “Compliments to all our healthcare workers for their efforts towards keeping India healthy. On National Vaccination Day we also recall India’s strides in vaccinating people and reaffirm our commitment to building a healthy India.”

Also tagging a tweet by V O Chidambaranar Port Authority which said that this fiscal year, the port has handed 36.03 million tonnes of cargo, Modi said, “Good! India’s port sector is growing rapidly and contributing to economic progress.”

Responding to another tweet by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on ‘Serang Sandhya’ who has taken command of a ferry, Modi said in a tweet in Hindi, “Tribute to women power! New records of women in water, land and sky will prove to be milestones in building a developed India.”