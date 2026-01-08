PM hails commissioning of ‘Samudra Pratap’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the commissioning of home-built pollution control ship Samudra Pratap has strengthened the vision of self-reliance and reflected the commitment to sustainability.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned the Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Pratap on Monday, India’s first indigenously built pollution control vessel and the largest ship in the Coast Guard’s fleet so far.

“The commissioning of Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Samudra Pratap is noteworthy for numerous reasons, including the fact that it adds strength to our vision of self-reliance, boosts our security apparatus and reflects a commitment to sustainability, among others,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

The vessel will serve as a critical platform for enforcing marine pollution control regulations, maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and safeguarding India’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The vessel’s primary role is pollution response at sea, supported by state-of-the-art systems including side-sweeping arms, floating booms, high-capacity skimmers, portable barges, and a pollution control laboratory.

The ship is also fitted with an external fire-fighting system and integrates advanced systems such as dynamic positioning, integrated bridge system, integrated platform management system, and automated power management system to enhance automation and mission efficiency.

Measuring 114.5 meters in length and 16.5 meters in beam, the ship can achieve speeds exceeding 22 knots and is equipped with advanced automation and computerised control systems, underscoring India’s growing capability in complex shipbuilding.

During its commissioning, Rajnath described ICGS Samudra Pratap as an embodiment of India’s mature defence industrial ecosystem.

Praising the ecosystem for its capability to handle complex manufacturing challenges effectively, Rajnath said the addition of ICGS Samudra Pratap will significantly enhance the ICG’s operational capability in pollution control, fire-fighting, maritime safety, and environmental protection.

“ICGS Samudra Pratap has been specially designed for pollution control, but its role is not limited to this alone. With multiple capabilities integrated into a single platform, the ship will be effective for coastal patrol and enhance maritime safety. It is a product of the modern approach adopted by the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) to enhance flexibility and readiness to deal with present-day maritime challenges,” said Rajnath.

The Defence Minister commended the ICG for its multidimensional role, spanning marine pollution and coastal cleanliness, search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement.