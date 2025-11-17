PM hails CM Sai at Tribal Pride Day event in Gujarat

Dediapada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for his leadership, saying the state is undergoing a “transformation” under his watch. The remarks came during his address at the national Tribal Pride Day celebrations held in Dediapada, Gujarat.

PM Modi said the increasing participation of tribal communities in national leadership is emerging as a defining feature of India’s development story, and highlighted Chhattisgarh’s “critical role” in this shift.