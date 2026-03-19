PM hails Cabinet’s decisions, says these will accelerate industrial growth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA) and the Small Hydro Power Development Scheme, among other decisions, and said these will attract investments and create employment in rural and remote regions.

Modi also said the NDA government is leaving no stone unturned to make the lives of farmers as easy as possible and in this direction, MSP funding for the 2023-24 cotton season was approved on Wednesday.

“A landmark step towards accelerating India’s industrial growth! The Union Cabinet has approved Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA). This will enable the development of 100 plug-and-play industrial parks, boosting manufacturing, investment and jobs across the nation,” he said in a post on X.

The prime minister said the scheme will significantly enhance ease of doing business through streamlined approvals and single-window systems and boost the logistics and services sectors too.

He said the Union Cabinet has approved the Small Hydro Power Development Scheme, which will boost clean energy, attract investments and create employment across rural and remote regions.

“The Northeast in particular will gain significantly from the scheme,” he said.

The prime minister said his government is leaving no stone unturned to make the lives of farmers as easy as possible.

In this direction, he said MSP (minimum support price for crops) funding for the 2023-24 cotton season was approved on Wednesday.

“This step of ours will ensure protection of the interests of cotton farmers across the country,” Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

He said the rapid expansion of connectivity across the country is among the Centre’s top priorities.