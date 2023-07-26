PM Gati Shakti multi-modal cargo terminal to speed up cargo movement

To achieve the goals set out in PM Gati Shakti framework, a master circular on “Policy for Management of Railway land” which includes provisions for leasing of railway land for cargo related activities, public infrastructure, railway exclusives use, etc. has been issued on October 4, 2022.

Railway land can be leased for cargo related projects/facilities for period up to 35 years at annual lease charges of 1.5% of market value of land by transparent methods of competitive bidding.

The revised railway land management policies will enable integrated development of infrastructure. A master circular related to development of Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals Railway has been issued on December 6, 2022.

Since such commercial policies are open-ended programmes continuing on railways, consequential development of cargo terminals coupled with generation of sizeable employment is also likely to be a continuous process in future.