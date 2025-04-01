PM following path of good governance established by Maharaja Agrasen: Shah

Chandigarh: Maharaja Agrasen established principles of good governance, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following the same path, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday

He made the remarks while addressing a gathering after unveiling a 20-foot-tall statue of Maharaja Agrasen, made of fiberglass, at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha of Haryana’s Hisar district. The statue was built at a cost of around Rs 2 crore and stands on a 10-foot-high platform.

The Home Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed ICU block and laid the foundation stone for a PG hostel at the institution.

The Union Home Minister emphasised that Haryana no longer witnesses discrimination or caste-based favouritism in government jobs. People from a particular region are not given undue preference; instead, jobs are now given transparently without ‘Parchi Kharchi’, he added.

Addressing the gathering after unveiling the grand statue of Maharaja Agrasen at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha Hisar, the Union Home Minister expressed happiness upon visiting Haryana and said that unveiling the statue of Maharaja Agrasen was a great honour for him. He also paid tribute to Guru Angad Dev, remembering his martyrdom and the sacrifices made by Sikh Gurus for the nation.

He said that today marks the death anniversary of the late O.P. Jindal and following his vision, the medical college was dedicated to public service. This hospital reflects his compassion-driven approach before business.

Around 5 lakh people avail OPD services here and this institution has established a distinct place in the healthcare sector, he added.

Shah said he hopes that in the future, patients will receive even better facilities through modern methods.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister stated that the government’s vision is to uplift every section of society. In this direction, crores of people have been provided housing facilities. Ration was provided to 81 crore needy people and gas cylinders were provided to 11 crore people. Similarly, toilets were built for the convenience of women. The government is also working towards generating employment through cooperatives, said the Union Home Minister.

He said that before the elections, he had asked Saini to start 22 important public welfare initiatives. At that time, Saini assured him that they would achieve it and he had already completed them within just two and a half months.

Shah pointed out that Haryana is the first state where 24 crops are procured at Minimum Support Price. ownership rights are being granted to those residing in Lal Dora. Additionally, not a single Sarpanch in Haryana is illiterate.