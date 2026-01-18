PM flags off India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Bengal

MALDA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train from Malda, marking a new chapter in modern rail travel. The premium service will run between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya), significantly enhancing long-distance connectivity between eastern and northeastern India. Modi also inaugurated rail and road infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,250 crore to improve connectivity across Bengal and the Northeast.

Addressing the gathering, he said the sleeper train reduces journey time by nearly two and a half hours and showcases India’s growing technological capabilities in railways. He also flagged off four new Amrit Bharat Express trains to improve affordable connectivity between North Bengal and major destinations in southern and western India. Modi interacted with students and passengers at Malda Town Railway Station, viewing drawings of the train submitted by schoolchildren. Foundation stones were laid for projects including the Balurghat–Hili rail line, freight maintenance facilities at New Jalpaiguri, upgradation of the Siliguri Loco Shed, and electrification of key sections in North Bengal.

In a separate programme at Nityanandapur, Modi addressed political issues in Bengal, asserting that illegal immigration is a major challenge and criticizing the Trinamool Congress for allegedly shielding infiltrators. He assured the Matua community that their rights are protected under the CAA. Modi claimed relief funds for Ganga erosion-affected victims were being misused and called for political change in the state. He promised that a BJP government in Bengal would boost mango orchards, food processing, silk, and jute, aiming to restore the state’s economic and cultural prominence. During his two-day visit to eastern India, Modi is set to combine political messaging with infrastructure inaugurations ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.