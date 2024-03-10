PM fails to make any concrete announcements on Gorkha issue from Siliguri

Siliguri: Except for keeping hopes alive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to make any concrete announcement regarding the two issues that the BJP had committed to deliver to the Gorkha community during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



He however stated that “The BJP led government is very close to a solution for the Gorkhas.”

On Saturday Prime Minister Modi made two back to back addresses in Siliguri.

While one was a government programme where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects totalling to around Rs 4,500 crores, the other was purely political in nature. During the 2019 general elections, the BJP had assured a permanent political solution for the Gorkha community along with including 11 Gorkha sub communities in the Scheduled Tribe list,in the party election manifesto.

However till date both the issues are yet to see the light of day.

In the hills, all eyes were focussed at the Prime Minister’s programme in Siliguri on Saturday with the expectation that the Prime Minister would definitely make important announcements regarding the two issues.

However the announcement has left the hill issues high and dry.

Prime Minister Modi in his political speech stated, ‘The BJP has always remained sympathetic towards the problems and challenges faced by our Gorkha brothers and sisters. The BJP has strived continuously to remove your woes. BJP will continue to strive to fulfill your aspirations. We are near the solution.’

Keeping hopes alive, Modi stated that he has resolved many complicated issues like abrogating Article 370 and Ram Mandir.

Taking a dig at the TMC, he stated that the TMC is trying to create rifts in the hills while the BJP is trying to unite communities.

The programme was also attended by Union Minister John Barla, who had recently revolted publicly after having been denied the BJP ticket from the Alipurduar constituency.

The Prime Minister by the press of the button inaugurated 4 laning of Ghoshpukur-Dhupguri section of NH-27 and of Islampur Bypass. Along with this he also inaugurated a number of Railway projects including electrification of Barsoi-Radhikapur rail line, Ekhlakhi -Balurghat line; Siliguri- Alubari line.

The Prime Minister flagged off train service between Siliguri and Radhikapur. ‘The Congress, Left and TMC have always deprived this region. We have a roadmap for North Bengal. We have always worked towards boosting tea, tourism and timber. North Bengal is the gateway to the North East and also neighbouring countries. Our stress therefore has always been on connectivity. The electrification of railways will also save the flora and fauna from pollution,’ stated Modi from the programme in Kawakhali grounds in Siliguri.