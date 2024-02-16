PM: Everyone leaving Cong as it’s trapped in vicious circle of nepotism

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress, saying that everyone is leaving the party as it is trapped in the vicious circle of nepotism and dynastic politics.



He said the Congress’ sole agenda is to “oppose Modi” and the party does the opposite of what he does, even if it leads to a loss for the country.

The Prime Minister was virtually addressing an event, ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Rajasthan’, in Jaipur. He also laid the foundation stones of projects worth about Rs 17,000 crore and inaugurated various development works.

‘The Congress has only one agenda - oppose Modi. They spread such things against Modi which can divide society. This is what happens to a party when it gets trapped in the vicious cycle of dynastic politics. Today, everyone is leaving the Congress and only one family is seen there,’ Modi said.

A big problem with the Congress is that it lacks the farsightedness to frame positive policies. Neither can the Congress foresee the future nor does it have any road map for it, he said.

‘When Modi fulfils his guarantees, some people lose sleep. You are looking at the situation of the Congress, you have recently taught a lesson to the Congress but it does not accept it,’ he said, referring to the Rajasthan Assembly election results.

Modi said the more someone abuses him, the more the Congress embraces him.

‘When India became the fifth-largest economic power, the whole country was happy but the Congress people were not happy. When Modi says that India will become number three in the world in the next term, the whole country is filled with confidence but the Congress people find disappointment in this too,’ he said.

Whatever Modi says and does, the prime minister said, the Congress says and does the opposite, “even if it means a huge loss for the country”.

Such politics does not inspire young India at all, he said.

During the Congress era, Modi said, the entire country faced darkness due to the shortage of electricity.

‘Even if electricity came, it came for a short period of time. Crores of houses did not have (electricity) connections. No country can develop without electricity,’ he said.

It would have taken decades to solve this problem at the speed at which the Congress was working, he said.