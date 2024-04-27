‘PM driving India towards global leadership’

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, envisioning India’s ascent as a global leader and developed nation.



“The Prime Minister is working to make India a world leader along with making India a developed nation. The people of the country will once again vote Modi and BJP will surely cross 400 so that our country can progress further. Similarly, BJP government will be formed in Haryana for the third time.”

Participating in multiple programs in Karnal on Friday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini urged voters to support Karnal Lok Sabha candidate Manohar Lal Khattar and himself in the upcoming bypolls as BJP candidates.

Local residents expressed unity in their commitment to ensure victory for Saini and Khattar with overwhelming support. Addressing the public, Chief Minister Saini lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts, including providing ration to millions in need and fulfilling the five-century-old dream of building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He emphasized the merit-based allocation of jobs to youth, without any discrimination, affirming BJP’s commitment to equitable opportunities. Saini expressed confidence in the people’s support for Modi’s vision of a developed India, predicting a landslide victory for BJP across all ten seats in Haryana.