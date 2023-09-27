PM distributes appointment letter to new recruits in Andamans

PORT BLAIR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed nearly 1,000 appointment letters to newly recruited individuals under ‘Rozgar Mela’ (employment fair) in Andaman and Nicobar Islands through video conferencing.



The employment fair was conducted at 46 locations nationwide and Modi distributed nearly 51,000 appointment letters across India. In Andaman and Nicobar Islands alone, nearly 1,000 appointment letters (Group B and C categories) were given to successful candidates under the Rozgar Mela drive.

“I congratulate all the newly inducted recruits who have received appointment letters today under Rozgar Mela. Use of technology in government schemes curbed corruption, complexities and boosted credibility, comfort,” PM Modi said, while addressing new appointees.

The Rozgar Mela was held at the auditorium of Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Port Blair. Minister of State for Home, Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik was the chief guest of the event at Port Blair.