PM: Cong’s politics limited to false promises, BJP’s is result-oriented

Palwal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mounted his attack on the Congress, saying it kept every matter important for the country entangled, as he hit out at the opposition party over several issues including reservation.

Making a strong appeal to people to vote back the ruling BJP to power in Haryana in the October 5 polls, Modi said Congress’s politics is limited to false promises whereas the BJP’s politics is to put in hard work and is result-oriented.

Addressing his last poll rally in Palwal after having earlier addressed rallies at Kurukshetra, Gohana and Hisar last month for the Haryana polls, he said the BJP is going to come to power for a third consecutive term in the state.

“This is my final public meeting for this polls,” Modi told the Palwal gathering.

“In village after village, there is a BJP wave. Everywhere, one voice is heard --”Bharosa dil se, BJP phir se,” he said.

Attacking the Congress, Modi said its politics remains limited to false promises, whereas the BJP’s politics is to put in hard work and is result-oriented.

Those who looted rights of poor, gave slogan of ‘Garibi hatao’, he said.

Modi said the Congress kept every issue important for the country entangled. “Woh uljane mein expert rahe hai.”

“Congress did not let Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, they did allow B R Ambedkar’s Constitution to be fully implemented in Jammu & Kashmir, they kept our sisters deprived of reservation in Parliament and vidhan sabha, they kept Muslim sisters entangled in triple talaq problem,” he said.

The Congress did not resolve problems of country and countrymen, but they put all their might in establishing their son, daughter and family, he said.

Congress declared many colleges, universities as minority institutions for its vote bank, he added. Congress’s sole agenda is appeasement for vote, maximum appeasement, Modi alleged.

He said the Congress is openly saying they will end reservation of Dalits and backwards. In Karnataka, this is what they have done. As soon as Congress came to power there, they snatched reservation of Dalits and backwards and distributed it among their votebank, he alleged.

Modi said he is putting this question before the country and people of Haryana that despite committing so many “sins” and doing many wrongs, Congress dreams of forming the government.