PM calls India ‘steady lighthouse’ amid global tensions & trade wars

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched India as a “steady lighthouse” for the world amid global tensions, trade disruptions and shifting supply chains.

“India stands as a symbol of strategic autonomy, peace and inclusive growth,” Modi said, addressing the Maritime Leaders Conclave at the India Maritime Week 2025 event in Mumbai.

India’s vibrant democracy and reliability are something which makes India special, Modi said.

“When the global seas are rough, the world looks for a steady lighthouse. India can play the role of such a lighthouse with a lot of strength,” he said.

He said the country’s maritime and trade initiatives are a part of a broader vision and cited the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as an example of redefining trade routes in the future.

India’s maritime sector is advancing with great speed and energy, Modi said, adding that the country’s ports are now counted among the most efficient in the developing world.

“We have replaced over a century-old colonial shipping laws with modern and futuristic laws suited for the 21st century,” Modi said.

"We have replaced over a century-old colonial shipping laws with modern and futuristic laws suited for the 21st century," Modi said. The new shipping laws strengthen the role of state maritime boards and promote integration of digital technologies into port management, he said.

Under the Maritime India Vision, over 150 initiatives have been launched, resulting in significant improvements across the maritime sector, he said.

The capacity of India’s major ports has doubled, and turnaround times have been significantly reduced, Modi said. Cruise tourism has gained substantial momentum and inland waterways have experienced remarkable growth, with cargo movement increasing by more than 700 per cent, he said.

The number of operational waterways has expanded from just three to an impressive 32, he said.