PM bowed to Trump’s call, says Rahul; BJP hits back

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrendered after a call from US President Donald Trump during the India-Pakistan military conflict.

Addressing a party convention in Bhopal, he said the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, didn’t budge in the 1971 war despite the US sending its Seventh Fleet.

“A call came from Trump and Narendra ji immediately surrendered - history is a witness, this is the character of BJP-RSS, they always bow down,” Rahul stated after launching the Congress’ ‘Sangthan Srijan Abhiyan’ here in the presence of Congress leaders and workers.

Rahul said that India split Pakistan in 1971 despite America’s threat.

“Congress’s babbar sher and lionesses fought with superpowers, they never bowed down,” he added.

He said no phone call came during the 1971 war. Even though the 7th fleet, weapons, and an aircraft carrier arrived, Indira Gandhi didn’t surrender and said she would do whatever she wanted.

Apparently referring to BJP and RSS, Rahul said they are habituated to writing “surrender letters” since Independence.

“This is the difference. This is their character. All of them are like this. They have a habit of writing surrender letters since the time of independence. Congress never surrenders. Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Vallabhbhai) Patel never surrendered, they fought against superpowers,” he said.

According to Rahul, the country is witnessing a conflict of ideology.

“A battle of ideology is going on. On the one side is Congress and the Constitution of India and on the other side is the BJP and RSS who do not believe in it (Constitution) and want to destroy it,” he alleged.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari defended the government in response to Rahul’s remarks, calling the Congress leader “uncivilized” and claiming that Indians view him as “an agent of Pakistan.”

The offensive things Rahul Gandhi says about the nation’s prime minister are a reflection of his ideals. Rahul Gandhi, whose heart beats for Pakistan, is expected to do this, Bhandari said to news agency ANI.