PM ‘Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana’: Transforming healthcare, reducing cost

NEW DELHI: In a significant step towards transforming India’s healthcare landscape, the government’s ‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana’ (PMBJP) has been a game-changer for the ordinary people.

Despite strong opposition, the scheme has successfully reduced out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for millions of families, providing affordable medicines to those in need.

Further amplifying the positive impact, the government is promoting the opening of more Janaushadhi Kendras across the country. Those who wish to open a store must have a minimum of 120 square feet of space and a qualified pharmacist with an eligible degree. Additionally, women and individuals from backward communities are encouraged to open these stores, with the government offering a subsidy of Rs 2 lakh to support their entrepreneurial efforts.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana aims to ensure the availability of quality generic medicines at significantly reduced prices. These medicines are sold at government-certified stores called Janaushadhi Kendras and are spreading rapidly across the country. According to government officials, with over 12,000 Janaushadhi Kendras already operational and plans to expand to 15,000 soon, the initiative has substantially impacted.

These government-run stores have sold medicines worth around Rs 2,000 crore, providing savings of an estimated Rs 10,000 crore for the common man.

According to experts, these medicines are affordable because there are no intermediaries, no marketing costs and no extra costs from pharmaceutical representatives and chemists. This direct supply chain model has dramatically reduced prices, often between 50-90 percent lower than branded medicines from private companies.

Despite the ongoing influence of pharmaceutical giants, who have historically controlled the market, Janaushadhi Kendras are gradually becoming the preferred choice for many, especially in states like Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

An official involved in the PMBJP initiative explained, “The low prices are made possible because we bypass the traditional supply chain involving middlemen, chemists, and advertising costs. We also conduct rigorous quality checks through third-party laboratories to ensure our medicines are of the highest quality.”

The scheme’s success is reflected in the fact that the medicines offered at Janaushadhi Kendras undergo the same rigorous quality checks as their branded counterparts.