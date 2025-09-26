PM attacks RJD over past governance, launches women’s livelihood scheme

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the RJD, alleging that women in poll-bound Bihar had suffered immensely under its rule, and urged them to ensure that the Lalu Prasad-led party and its allies never return to power in the state.

Modi made the remarks while virtually launching the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which 75 lakh women in Bihar received Rs 10,000 each to support self-employment and livelihood activities.

The Rs 7,500-crore scheme is an initiative of the NDA government in the state aimed at promoting women’s economic empowerment.

While the PM launched the scheme virtually from Delhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Samrat Choudhary, and several Union and state ministers joined it through video conference from Patna. A large number of women of the state also joined it virtually.

“Women of Bihar suffered a lot under the RJD rule... There were no roads, law and order was pathetic... but now women feel safe and secure under the Nitish Kumar government. Hence, they must ensure that RJD and its allies never return to power,” Modi said.

Stressing that the NDA government in Bihar was working for women empowerment, he said the state would soon have the maximum number of ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in the country.

The PM asserted that 75 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme would receive an additional Rs 2 lakh each and training for improvement in entrepreneurial skills.

Lauding the new scheme, he said it was an important step taken by the Nitish Kumar government for Bihar’s women. Assembly polls in the state are due later this year.

“When any sister or daughter gets a job or becomes self-employed, her dreams get wings, and her respect in society increases even more,” the PM said.

Sending money directly to the accounts of 75 lakh women was possible today because we took the resolve to set up ‘Jan Dhan’ accounts 11 years ago, he added.

“Bihar’s women now have two brothers — Nitish and Modi — who are working tirelessly for their betterment. It is a matter of great pride for me to inaugurate the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana today,” he added.