PM arrives in Bhubaneswar; will inaugurate ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ convention today

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day Odisha visit during which he will inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention on Thursday.

PM Modi arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in a special flight from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening. He was received at the airport by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, state BJP president Manmohan Samal, and others.

Amid tight security, Modi’s cavalcade proceeded towards Raj Bhavan, while a large number of people lined up on both sides of the roads to greet the PM.

As Modi’s motorcade passed through the road, folk artistes performed, and cultural events were held in eight different places.

The streets were illuminated with colourful lights hanging from trees.

According to official sources, the PM will spend the night at Raj Bhavan and inaugurate the PBD convention, the flagship event of the Central government that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other, on Thursday morning.

The 18th PBD is being jointly organised by the ministry of external affairs and the Odisha government from January 8 to January 10.

The theme of the convention is ‘Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat.’

According to the schedule, Modi will reach Janata Maidan at 10 am and attend the inaugural session of the PBD.

He will also inaugurate four exhibitions and then take a tour of the exhibitions and promotional stalls of Union and state ministries and departments.

He will remain at the convention centre till 1.45 pm, officials said.