‘PM and brigade bruised, exposed for lies’

New Delhi: After both Houses held a debate on 150 years of Vande Mataram, the Congress on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “his entire brigade” have been thoroughly “bruised and exposed for their lies”.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh noted that the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha debated Vande Mataram for this week.

The national anthem also figured in some speeches, he said in a post on X.

“It is clear that the PM and his entire brigade have NOT read the two definitive and authoritative books on the national song and the national anthem - written by two of India’s finest historians, in the true sense of that term,” Ramesh said and shared the screenshot of the cover pages of Rudrangshu Mukherjee’s ‘Song of India: A Study of the National Anthem’ and Sabyasachi Bhattacharya’s Vande Materam. “It is too much to expect that they would do so even after being thoroughly bruised and exposed for their lies,” the Congress leader said.

In another post, Ramesh said: “To clear up all the misinformation that the PM and his acolytes have been spreading, this is a compilation of 12 letters and notes penned by the many founding fathers of the Indian Republic, documenting their thoughts on Vande Mataram -- Letter from Rajendra Prasad to Sardar Patel (28/9/1937); letter from Subhas Chandra Bose to Rabindranath Tagore (16/10/37); letter from Tagore to Bose (19/10/37); letter from Bose to Nehru (17/10/37); letter from Nehru to Bose (20.10.37); letter from Tagore to Nehru (26.10.37);CWC Resolution on Bande Mataram (Kolkata 28/10/37); JB Kripalani to (C. Rajagopalachari) re Gandhi note (2/1/39); Rajaji to Patel re Gandhi note 7/1/39; Pant to Nehru re Gandhi note 8/1/39; Nehru to Pant re Gandhi not 16/1/39; Gandhi note in Harijan weekly (1.7.39).”

Earlier, Ramesh had cited historian Sugata Bose’s remarks that it was on Rabindranath Tagore’s advice that the party decided in 1937 that only the first part of Vande Mataram would be sung at national meetings.