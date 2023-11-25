Pleas wanting Dow Chemical to be made accused posted for Jan 6

BHOPAL: A Bhopal court on Saturday posted for January 6 the hearing on several petitions, including that of the CBI, seeking that Dow Chemical be tried for the 1984 gas tragedy, widely believed to be the world’s worst industrial disaster.



Dow Chemical, headquartered in Michigan in the United States of America, had bought Union Carbide, a leak from whose facility in Bhopal in the intervening night of December 2 and 3 that year killed several thousand people.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Vidhan Maheshwari on Saturday adjourned the hearing until January 6 after the American multinational corporation contended the case does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Bhopal court that served show cause notice to it on the plea of the

petitioners.