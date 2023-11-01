Plea in SC seeks review of October 17 verdict

petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its October 17 verdict by which it had refused to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriage.

The review plea by one of the petitioners Udit Sood has been filed with the apex court registry.

A five-judge constitution bench had on October 17 refused to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriage, saying there was “no unqualified right” to marriage with the exception of those that are recognised by law.

The constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had delivered four separate verdicts on a batch of 21 petitions seeking legal sanction for gay marriages. All the five judges were unanimous in refusing to give legal backing to same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act and observed it is within Parliament’s ambit to change the law for validating such union.

However, by a majority of 3:2, the top court held that the queer couples do not have the right of adoption. LGBTQIA++ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, pansexual, two-spirit, asexual and ally persons.